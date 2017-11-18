Doctors hail move to drop some provisions; activists term it ‘betrayal’

Will the State government’s plan to drop certain contentious provisions in the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (Amendment) Bill — such as jail term and price capping of various procedures for all patients — defeat the very purpose of the amendment? Or will it result in a better understanding between doctors and the government in the larger interest of patients? Opinion is sharply divided between doctors and health activists on these questions.

The doctors are hopeful of a “suitably” modified Bill being tabled in the Assembly in Belagavi on Monday.

They are also hoping that the government will take into confidence the steering committee of private doctors (that includes all protesting associations) before the final version is tabled on Monday. Saturday saw a few protests in places like Kalaburagi.

The health activists, on the other hand, say that modifying the Bill would amount to betraying the cause of the poor and plan to launch an agitation.

“If indeed there is no grievance redressal or cost regulation as being reported in the media, then it is a grand betrayal of people’s interests. This shows that the government is succumbing to the lobbying interest of the private hospitals. These (grievance redressal and price capping) are the only two elements in the Bill that matter to the people. We will wait for it to be tabled on Monday,” said Akhila Vasan of Karnataka Janarogya Chaluvali.

Asserting that it would be a setback to the government if the “people-friendly” clauses are modified, Gauri from Karnataka Janashakti said this would defeat the very purpose of the Bill. “The KPME Bill is a pro-people Bill. It is unfortunate that several people’s representatives have supported the private hospital lobby,” she said.

However, H.N. Ravindra, president of Indian Medical Council’s State unit, believes that the Bill would in fact be “more people-friendly” after modification as the doctor-patient trust will be retained.

“Otherwise, doctors always had to work in an atmosphere of fear. Even under the modified Bill, patients will have the opportunity to complain, It is only that the committee will be headed by the Deputy Commissioner and not by the ZP CEO. Moreover, there will be no scope for people to file false complaints and all medical negligence cases will be forwarded to the Karnataka Medical Council,” Dr. Ravindra added.

Sudarshan Ballal, chairman of Manipal Group of Hospitals, who thanked the government for amicably resolving the issue, said the private doctors always looked forward to “working with the government in future to cater to the healthcare needs of the people of Karnataka wherever possible.”

Meanwhile, S. Nataraja Sharma, an advocate with the Karnataka High Court, has lodged a complaint with the Karnataka Medical Council against Mr. Ravindra and IMA State unit Secretary B. Veeranna and other members, holding them responsible for the 51 deaths allegedly caused by negligence during the strike.