Doctors get inputs on early identification of hearing disorders

Communication disorders are more prevalent than often realised and can deeply affect an individual’s quality of life. Early identification and intervention are crucial as undetected and untreated disorders can lead to long-term impacts on an individual’s communication abilities. In the paediatric population, it can impair their language, cognition, academic performance, and social interactions. Despite this, many caregivers and parents remain unaware of these disorders, highlighting the need for proactive screening programmes at the level of primary healthcare.

To address this critical need for early identification of communication disorders and interventions, the All-India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Mysuru, successfully conducted an orientation and training program on screening for communication disorders at the institute here recently.

The comprehensive training programme was designed to enhance the early detection and management of communication disorders at the primary level. The initiative focused on equipping medical professionals with essential skills to identify and address communication disorders across all age groups, with specific focus on newborns and young children.

The training included over 200 medical professionals at PHCs and taluk level hospitals besides specialists from the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Deafness (NPPCD) in Mysuru district.

P.C. Kumaraswamy, District Health Officer, Mysuru, was the chief guest at the training programme while Gopinath S., District Family Welfare Officer and Nodal Officer for NPPCD, Mysuru district, was the guest of honour. M. Pushpavathi, director, AIISH, who presided over the programme, highlighted the critical role of such training in improving the quality of life of individuals. Sandeep M., Head, Department of Prevention of Communication Disorders, and Saransh Jain, assistant professor of Audiology, coordinated the event.

