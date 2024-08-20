GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doctors get inputs on early identification of hearing disorders

Published - August 20, 2024 09:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries during the orientation for doctors on early identification of communication disorders at AIISH in Mysuru recently.

Dignitaries during the orientation for doctors on early identification of communication disorders at AIISH in Mysuru recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Communication disorders are more prevalent than often realised and can deeply affect an individual’s quality of life. Early identification and intervention are crucial as undetected and untreated disorders can lead to long-term impacts on an individual’s communication abilities. In the paediatric population, it can impair their language, cognition, academic performance, and social interactions. Despite this, many caregivers and parents remain unaware of these disorders, highlighting the need for proactive screening programmes at the level of primary healthcare.

To address this critical need for early identification of communication disorders and interventions, the All-India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Mysuru, successfully conducted an orientation and training program on screening for communication disorders at the institute here recently.

The comprehensive training programme was designed to enhance the early detection and management of communication disorders at the primary level. The initiative focused on equipping medical professionals with essential skills to identify and address communication disorders across all age groups, with specific focus on newborns and young children.

The training included over 200 medical professionals at PHCs and taluk level hospitals besides specialists from the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Deafness (NPPCD) in Mysuru district.

P.C. Kumaraswamy, District Health Officer, Mysuru, was the chief guest at the training programme while Gopinath S., District Family Welfare Officer and Nodal Officer for NPPCD, Mysuru district, was the guest of honour. M. Pushpavathi, director, AIISH, who presided over the programme, highlighted the critical role of such training in improving the quality of life of individuals. Sandeep M., Head, Department of Prevention of Communication Disorders, and Saransh Jain, assistant professor of Audiology, coordinated the event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.