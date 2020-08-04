Doctors from rural areas, child actor among those who crack UPSC exam

Many students from Karnataka with rural background have made it big in the civil services exam this year.

M.J. Abhishek Gowda and N. Vivek Reddy from Mandya are qualified doctors and received valuable tips from M.V. Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner of Mandya, who is also a doctor by qualification. While Abhishek was ranked 278, Vivek Reddy secured the 485th rank and. They are now bracing for a career as public servants.

Mr. Gowda said he studied in Kannada medium till 10th standard in a government school at Maragowdanahalli in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district. Though he became a doctor, his mind was on cracking UPSC. “I worked as duty doctor for 3 years and simultaneously prepared for the exam,” he said. He took Kannada literature as optional in the IAS mains.

Dr. Reddy is a native of Bheemaganahalli, Srinivaspura taluk in Kolar district. “I was keen to be an IAS officer even before securing a seat for medicine, and was inspired by my father who is a school teacher,” he said. Currently working as junior assistant at NIMHANS, Bengaluru, Dr. Reddy said he narrowly lost out in the interview in the first attempt by six marks.

Mr. Venkatesh said the success of the two youths from rural background should inspire others to prepare and appear for the competitive examination.

Among the others who cracked the exam is Keerthana H.S. A resident of Nandini Layout and a former child artiste who has won national award, she is happy to have cleared the exam in her sixth attempt. Ms. Keerthana, who secured the 167th rank, said she entered the film industry when she was four. “I went on to act in 32 films and 48 television serials. After 10th standard, I concentrated on studies,” she said. She has acted in Kannada films Karpoorada Gombe, A, and Kanooru Heggadithi and in TV serial Chiguru. The 29-year-old said she worked for two years as a software engineer and five years as a marketing engineer. She credited her success to her parents H.T. Srinivas and D.R. Chandramma.