‘Doctors for villages’ launched

Minister for Excise K. Gopaliah launching ‘Doctors for villages’ in Hassan on Wednesday.  

Hassan district administration has launched Vaidyara Nade Halligala Kadege [“Doctors for villages”] in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases in rural areas. Minister for Excise K. Gopaliah inaugurated the programme on Wednesday when 47 vehicles carrying doctors, health workers and support staff left for villages.

Each vehicle, the Minister said, will carry five people, including a doctor. They will conduct a door-to-door survey to identify people with infection. “The idea is to cover the entire district within 10 days. The number of vehicles will be increased in two days. Those infected will be shifted to care centres immediately. ASHAs and anganwadi workers are also involved in this drive,” he said.

The Minister said the government has begun construction of an oxygen generation plant on HIMS campus. Soon, there will be enough medical oxygen in Hassan. Similar plants will be set up in the taluk centres as well. “We are making preparations to tackle the third wave, if any,” he said.

The administration has taken a decision to set up a ward for children with 100 beds. Taluk hospitals will also be strengthened to handle a possible third wave. As many as 2,400 people are in treatment in 27 care centres in the district, he said.

The Minister held a meeting with officers.

