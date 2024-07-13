GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six Mysuru doctors felicitated on Doctors Day

Updated - July 13, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 08:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Six doctors were conferred with Vaidhyashree award by Anveshana Seva Trust to mark Doctors Day in Mysuru on Saturday.

Six doctors were conferred with Vaidhyashree award by Anveshana Seva Trust to mark Doctors Day in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Doctors Day was celebrated in the city to mark which six doctors serving in the city were felicitated on Saturday.

Organised by Anveshana Seva Trust, the doctors were also conferred with Vaidyashree award in recognition of their services to the society.

 The recipients were Dr. Harsha Basappa of Jayadeva Hospital, Dr. Madappa of Sigma Hospital Dr. C.P. Madhu of JSS Hospital, Dr. S. Ravishankar of Kamakshi Hospital, Dr. S. Jayashree from JSS Hospital, and Dr. Sandeep from Government Nature Cure and Yoga Medical College and Hospital.

N.K. Lokanath, Vice Chancellor, University of Mysore, presided over the programme and recalled the contribution of Dr. B.C. Roy in whose honour the Doctors Day was being celebrated. He said doctors not only helped cure diseases but infused a ray of hope in the patients and hence their services were unparalleled.

Prof. Lokanath said medical education and learning was a continuous and a lifelong process for doctors to keep themselves abreast with the latest developments in the field and described them as silent warriors.

In this contest, Prof. Lokanath lauded the services of the medical community during COVID-19 which had put the entire system to test. Despite the inherent dangers the doctors were on the forefront to save lives for which the society should be indebted to them, he added. “We have seen doctors working round the clock during COVID-19 and how they dedicated themselves entailing personal sacrifices on their part,” said Prof. Lokanath. While it is necessary to commend the role of the doctors, one should not forget the support of the nurses, paramedical staff and others who are part of the medical and health system, Prof. Lokanath added.

Prof.M.Pushpavathi, Director, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, D. Thimmaiah, MLC, H.M.T. Lingaraje Urs, vice-president of Anveshana Seva Trust and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.