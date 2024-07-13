Six Mysuru doctors felicitated on Doctors Day

Doctors Day was celebrated in the city to mark which six doctors serving in the city were felicitated on Saturday.

Organised by Anveshana Seva Trust, the doctors were also conferred with Vaidyashree award in recognition of their services to the society.

The recipients were Dr. Harsha Basappa of Jayadeva Hospital, Dr. Madappa of Sigma Hospital Dr. C.P. Madhu of JSS Hospital, Dr. S. Ravishankar of Kamakshi Hospital, Dr. S. Jayashree from JSS Hospital, and Dr. Sandeep from Government Nature Cure and Yoga Medical College and Hospital.

N.K. Lokanath, Vice Chancellor, University of Mysore, presided over the programme and recalled the contribution of Dr. B.C. Roy in whose honour the Doctors Day was being celebrated. He said doctors not only helped cure diseases but infused a ray of hope in the patients and hence their services were unparalleled.

Prof. Lokanath said medical education and learning was a continuous and a lifelong process for doctors to keep themselves abreast with the latest developments in the field and described them as silent warriors.

In this contest, Prof. Lokanath lauded the services of the medical community during COVID-19 which had put the entire system to test. Despite the inherent dangers the doctors were on the forefront to save lives for which the society should be indebted to them, he added. “We have seen doctors working round the clock during COVID-19 and how they dedicated themselves entailing personal sacrifices on their part,” said Prof. Lokanath. While it is necessary to commend the role of the doctors, one should not forget the support of the nurses, paramedical staff and others who are part of the medical and health system, Prof. Lokanath added.

Prof.M.Pushpavathi, Director, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, D. Thimmaiah, MLC, H.M.T. Lingaraje Urs, vice-president of Anveshana Seva Trust and others were present.