Doctors educate people on liver diseases at ‘Punarjanma’ in Mysuru

People who underwent liver transplant share their experiences at awareness event organised in Mysuru; Music composer Arjun Janya calls for organ donation pledges

A file photo of a hospital in Mysuru. Noted music director Arjun Janya encouraged participants at Punarjanma’, a liver disease awareness programme, to sign up for organ donation. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

People who underwent liver transplant share their experiences at awareness event organised in Mysuru; Music composer Arjun Janya calls for organ donation pledges

About 250 persons turned up for ‘Punarjanma’, a liver disease awareness programme organised in Mysuru, which was addressed by doctors and specialists from a private hospital. People who underwent liver transplant shared their experience after getting a new lease of life.

Noted music director Arjun Janya inaugurated the event.

Among those present were Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President and Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru; Dr Rajkumar P Wadhwa, Chief Gastroenterologist and Head of Institute of Gastro Sciences; Dr. Suresh Raghavaiah, Senior Consultant HPB and Multi-Organ Transplant Surgeon; Dr. Nairuthya S., Chief Gastrointestinal Surgeon; Dr Yashavanth Kumar V., Consultant Hepato-biliary and Liver Transplant Surgeon; and Dr Arti Behl, Consultant Psychiatrist.

In his address, Mr Janya called upon the people to follow doctors’ advice and health recommendations, and make use of such programs for taking good care of their health. He encouraged people in the audience to sign up for organ donation for saving lives and making a difference to patients on the waitlist for an organ.

Mr Reddy spoke about the importance and awareness of liver diseases among the general public, which can go a long way in helping them overcome significant health challenges. He explained how the hospital is transforming the lives of patients with chronic liver diseases through transplants, giving them hope and a fresh lease of life. He informed that the hospital has performed over 50 liver transplants in the last few years, transforming the lives of patients at the end stage of their lives.

Dr Wadhwa called upon patients to pay attention to their health, control alcohol intake, cut smoking, maintain ideal body weight, avoid stress and self-medication to protect the vital organ — the liver. He gave valuable insights to patients suffering from acute and chronic liver diseases.

Dr Suresh Raghavaiah presented case studies on organ donation and transplants, and how such patients are leading a normal life after the organ transplant.

Dr. Nairuthya S and Dr. Yashavanth Kumar spoke about the surgical aspects of liver transplants, precautions to be taken and having a balanced life. Dr Arti Behl touched upon the psychological challenges and overcoming them in alcohol addicts and patients suffering from chronic and acute liver diseases.

People who underwent liver transplant spoke about their experience and asked the people suffering end-stage liver diseases not to neglect their problems and consult experts immediately to get a new lease of life and recover faster from life-threatening liver diseases. They expressed their gratitude to the donor families, their kith and kin for coming forward for the noble cause, and appreciated doctors, the hospital staff and the nursing team for their support in their transplant journey.