Doctors divided over use but scramble for Remdesivir continues

Remdesivir injection

Bengaluru

28 April 2021 02:10 IST

PHANA president says the helpline set up by the government is of little use

The scramble for Remdesivir, the anti-viral drug used in COVID-19 management, is increasing by the day even as doctors are divided on its use. While a few doctors are of the opinion that not all require this drug, many say it hastens recovery and helps bring down the viral load if given early.

With demand exceeding supply, families of patients admitted in private hospitals are under great distress. While the government is supplying the drug to patients admitted under government quota, many hospitals are asking the families of others to procure it on their own.

Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) president H.M. Prasanna said that the helpline set up by the government is of little use.

Advertising

Advertising

C.N. Manjunath, nodal officer for labs and testing in the State’s COVID-19 task force, said nearly 85% of positive patients do not require Remdesivir. Pointing out that the drug helps in reducing viral load, he said there is faster clinical improvement and hospital stay is also reduced. “But there is no mortality benefit. According to treatment guidelines, this drug is not advisable for mild cases. However, there is a growing feeling among people that every patient needs this. Most doctors are prescribing this due to pressure from patient families,” Dr. Manjunath said.

Consultant pulmonologist at Apollo Hospitals Ravindra Mehta, who is part of the State’s COVID-19 expert committee, said panic is unnecessary as not all require this injection. “Only those with moderate and severe infection wherein the oxygen saturation drops below 93 within the first nine days of illness are eligible for Remdesivir. It is only an add-on therapy and can help in improving the patient’s condition. While the WHO says it does not impact mortality, previous literature has shown that it can hasten recovery and reduce hospital stay,” he said. The demand can be reduced if it is given to only those who require it, he added.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said the war room with helpline (8951755722) set up for Remdesivir and oxygen supply is now being scaled up with up to 50 staff and will operate 24/7 in three shifts.

Guidelines for use

“The Union Health Ministry in association with AIIMS and ICMR has formulated new guidelines for clinical management of COVID-19 patients. These guidelines recommend usage of Remdesivir only in certain cases and stage of severity. To create awareness, we have conducted an online workshop for all doctors through RGUHS. I urge all doctors to go through these guidelines and avoid indiscriminate prescription and use of Remdesivir,” the Minister added.