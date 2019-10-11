Doctors demand inclusion of dental issues in health insurance schemes

Pointing to the large portion of the population suffering from different kinds of dental issues in the country, Sudheendra Deshpande, Sachin Deshpande, Sumeet Deshpande, Jeevanand Deshmukh and Shubha Deshpande, dentists, demanded that the Union and State governments help cover dental issues in their health insurance schemes.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, they said that most of the developed countries did cover dental issues in their insurance schemes.

“An overwhelming majority of the people in India, between 92 % and 95 %, faces dental problems once or at other times in its lifetime. Around 45 % of the people are found affected by one denal issue or the other at any given point. Yet, neither the public sector health insurance companies nor private sector health insurance companies cover them in their insurance schemes,” Dr. Deshmukh said.

Adding to the point, Dr. Sachin Deshpande said that around 65 % of children between 2 and 12 are affected by dental problems in South India. “Considering the severity of the problem, we urge the government to take steps to include dental problems in health schemes. The public sector should take the lead by expanding the ambit of health schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Arogya Karnataka to cover dentistry,” he said.

Dr. Sachin Deshpande held that the inclusion of dental problems in the insurance package with appropriate terms and conditions would automatically reduce the problem as could be seen from the experiences of the West.

“Routine dental check-up at a regular interval has been made mandatory for all those who are covered under dental health insurance in most of the developed countries. Those who fail to comply with the rule would get their insurance cancelled immediately. To avoid expiration, people do visit dental clinics and get their teeth examined. Such regular check-up help doctors in preventing dental problems, diagnosing them in the early stages and addressing them effectively,” he said.

Ultra-modern facilities

Acknowledging the rapid expansion of dental health infrastructure in Kalyana Karnataka region, Dr. Sudheendra said that ultra-modern dentist services which were limited to metros earlier were now available in Kalaburagi as well.

