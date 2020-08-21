Doctor’s death: CM orders probe, announces ₹50 lakh compensation

Regional Commissioner asked to submit report to govt. within a week

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has ordered an enquiry into the death of Nanjangud in-charge Taluk Health Officer (THO) S.R. Nagendra, who allegedly committed suicide at his residence here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister has asked the Regional Commissioner, Mysuru, to conduct the enquiry and submit the report to the government within a week. Mr. Yediyurappa also announced a compensation of ₹50 lakh to the next of kin of Dr. Nagendra besides a job to family members on compassionate grounds, in response to an appeal from the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association.

The Chief Minister’s decision comes after the alleged suicide sparked off angry protests in Mysuru on Thursday with doctors and other staff members from the Department of Health and Family Welfare boycotting COVID-19 duties demanding justice for Dr. Nagendra, and holding a dharna outside the DHO’s office with the body.

The protesting doctors alleged “persecution” of Dr. Nagendra, who was on COVID-19 duty for over five months, and claimed that he was under pressure to ramp up testing in the taluk.

Minister for Medical Education K. Sudhakar, who rushed to Mysuru on Thursday evening for damage control over the doctors’ strike, had to face the protesters’ ire. They demanded an impartial probe into the circumstances that forced Dr. Nagendra to allegedly end his life.

Appeal to govt.

After Mr. Yediyurappa announced the enquiry, the protesting doctors appealed to the government to probe the incident in a fair manner. The body of Dr. Nagendra was later shifted from the DHO’s office and funeral rites were performed. A condolence meet was also held.

In a statement, Mr. Yediyurappa said government employees on COVID-19 duty do not have to feel they are isolated in the fight since the government is there for their support. “If you have any problems, discuss with your higher officials and get them resolved,” he advised frontline workers.

Former president of IMA, Karnataka chapter, H.N. Ravindra, who led the protest, said the doctors may be forced to strike work once again if justice was not done to Dr. Nagendra. He thanked the government for announcing the compensation and setting up an enquiry. How can doctors discharge their duties when nearly 50% posts in the Health Department are vacant, he asked.