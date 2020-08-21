Doctor’s death: CM orders probe, ₹50 lakh relief announced

Fellow doctors call off strike; funeral rites of Nanjangud in-charge Taluk Health Officer performed on Friday

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has ordered an inquiry into the death of Nanjangud in-charge Taluk Health Officer Nagendra S.R. at his residence here on Thursday.

While expressing grief, the Chief Minister has asked the Regional Commissioner, Mysuru to conduct an impartial and comprehensive inquiry and submit a report within seven days.

Mr. Yediyurappa also announced a compensation of ₹50 lakh to the next of kin of Dr. Nagendra besides a job to his family members on compassionate grounds.

The Chief Minister’s decision comes after the death sparked off angry protests in Mysuru on Thursday with the doctors attached to the Department of Health and Family Welfare boycotting the COVID-19 duties seeking justice for Dr. Nagendra, holding a dharna outside the DHO’s office keeping his body.

The protesting doctors alleged harassment to Dr. Nagendra, who was on COVID-19 duty since over five months, from the higher authorities and claimed that he was under severe work pressure.

Minister for Medical Education K. Sudhakar, who rushed to Mysuru for damage control after the doctors refused to call off the strike, had to face the protesters’ ire after paying his tribute to the deceased doctor. A female doctor took him to task over the incident and demanded justice.

After the Chief Minister announced the inquiry, the protesting doctors relented and called off the strike on Friday morning, urging the government to impartially probe the incident.The body of Dr .Nagendra was later shifted from the DHO’s office and funeral rites were performed. A condolence meeting was also conducted.

In a statement, Mr. Yediyurappa said the government employees on COVID-19 duty do not have to feel they are isolated in the fight since the government is there for their support. “If you have any problems, discuss with your higher officials and get them resolved,” he advised.

Former president of Indian Medical Association’s Karnataka chapter H.N. Ravindra said the doctors may be forced to strike work once again if justice was not done to Dr. Nagendra. He welcomed the government’s decision on announcing the compensation and setting up an inquiry.

The government should not delay action in the case; otherwise doctors may resort to protest seeking justice, eventually causing inconvenience to the public. The government should not safeguard anybody in the case and conduct an impartial inquiry, he demanded.

He asked how doctors can discharge their duties when 50 per cent of posts in the Health Department in the district are vacant.