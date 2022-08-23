Doctor’s day events today

Karnataka is belatedly observing Doctors’ Day on Wednesday by felicitating Vision Group members and Technical Advisory Committee (COVID-19 Control) at Vidhana Soudha.

National Doctors’ Day is celebrated on July 1 in remembrance of Bidhan Chandra Roy who was an Indian physician, educationist, philanthropist, freedom fighter and statesman who served as Chief Minister of West Bengal. However, it was postponed this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The vision group in Karnataka is headed by G. Gururaj, in charge director of NIMHANS, and comprises 38 doctors and experts from all specialties of health and medical education. Technical Advisory Committee has been constituted specially for COVID-19 pandemic under chairmanship of Prof. M.K. Sudarshan.

The event is being held in coordination with Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA), Karnataka.