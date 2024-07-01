Doctors’ Day celebrated in Mysuru

The National Doctors’ Day was celebrated at the JSS Hospital here on Monday.

On the occasion, nine doctors from JSS Medical College and Hospital were felicitated in recognition of their services. Writer and noted film lyricist Jayant Kaikini was the chief guest.

Dr. H. Basavana Gowdappa and Dr. C.P. Madhu spoke on the relevance of the National Doctors Day.

Dr B.J. Subhash Chandra from the Department of Medicine, Dr. B.S. Jayaraj of Pulmonology Department, Dr. M.B. Bharathi of the ENT Department, Dr. S. Veeranna of the Dermatology Department, Dr. (Col) T.S. Vasan of the Department of Neurosurgery, Dr. H.P. Nandeesh of the Department of Gastroenterology, Dr. Purushothama Sastry of the Department of Orthopaedics, Dr. D. Narayanappa of the Department of Paediatrics and Dr. Amruth Raj G. Gowda of the Department of Urology were felicitated on the occasion.

Mr. Kaikini was also felicitated on the occasion.

