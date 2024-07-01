GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctors’ Day celebrated in Mysuru

Published - July 01, 2024 08:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Senior doctors of JSS Medical College and Hospital were felicitated in Mysuru on Monday on the occasion of National Doctors Day. Writer and poet Jayant Kaikini was the chief guest.

| Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The National Doctors’ Day was celebrated at the JSS Hospital here on Monday.

On the occasion, nine doctors from JSS Medical College and Hospital were felicitated in recognition of their services. Writer and noted film lyricist Jayant Kaikini was the chief guest.

Dr. H. Basavana Gowdappa and Dr. C.P. Madhu spoke on the relevance of the National Doctors Day.

Dr B.J. Subhash Chandra from the Department of Medicine, Dr. B.S. Jayaraj of Pulmonology Department, Dr. M.B. Bharathi of the ENT Department, Dr. S. Veeranna of the Dermatology Department, Dr. (Col) T.S. Vasan of the Department of Neurosurgery, Dr. H.P. Nandeesh of the Department of Gastroenterology, Dr. Purushothama Sastry of the Department of Orthopaedics, Dr. D. Narayanappa of the Department of Paediatrics and Dr. Amruth Raj G. Gowda of the Department of Urology were felicitated on the occasion.

Mr. Kaikini was also felicitated on the occasion.

