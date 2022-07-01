Doctors come to boy’s rescue

Doctors at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences cured a schoolgoing boy’s physical deformity after performing surgery on his foot and ankles and using the Ilizarov external fixator.

A farmer brought his relative, a high school boy with a deformity in his feet and ankles recently. A team of doctors, led by orthopaedic surgeon Satish Nesari, saw the patient. They decided to operate upon him to cure the deformity.

After a successful operation, the boy was fitted with Ilizarov external fixator. The patient is recovering, they said. The farmer who had brought in the patient had also been operated upon by Dr. Nesari four years ago for a similar deformity. He has fully recovered, Dr. Nesari said.