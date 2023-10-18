HamberMenu
Doctors at BLDE B.M. Patil Hospital perform open-heart surgery on 17-year-old student

October 18, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors in the Vijayapura-based BLDE B.M. Patil Hospital performed an open-heart surgery on a teenager recently.

“The timely surgical procedure saved the life of the 17-year-old student who was suffering from a congenital heart disease that affected his aortic valve,” Vice-Chancellor of BLDE Deemed to be University R.S. Mudhol said in Vijayapura on Wednesday.

A team led by Ravi Ghatnatti, who studied surgery in England, performed the critical operation.

“This is one of the major heart surgeries performed after the start of the super-specialty centre in the BLDE hospital,” Dr. Mudhol said.

A resident of Deginal village of Indi taluk, the boy needed immediate surgery. He had difficulty in breathing and the problem had accentuated. Doctors decided that surgery was the only option to save his life.

“BLDE B.M. Patil Hospital is offering subsidised health care options to poor patients for critical surgeries. Poor patients can not only get the best treatment but also at a fraction of the cost of similar procedures in cities like Bangaluru, Pune or Mumbai,” he said.

Dr. Mudhol said that the hospital offered benefits under 19 different State and Central government medical insurance and assurance schemes to help the poor.

The hospital will soon start endoscopic surgeries for patients where minimal invasion is necessary.

“We are adding at least 200 beds in the trauma and super-specialty centre . A cancer care centre will also be set up,” he said.

Dr. Ghatnatti, who performed the surgery, said that the boy can now lead a normal life like others. “He will have to be on some regular medication,” he said.

Principal Arvind Patil, medical director Vijay Kumar and others were present.

