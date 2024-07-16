ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences conduct complex surgery

Published - July 16, 2024 08:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Orthopaedic surgeons in BIMS Hospital conducted a complex surgical operation to cure a person of proximal humerus avascular necrosis, also referred to as bone death caused by non-circulation of blood. A team, led by Santosh Mared, Arun Dangi, Prakash Wali and M.N. Patil, performed the surgery.

A 38-year-old male patient had got admitted for severe pain. He had suffering from pain after a surgery to correct a broken bone in his hand. Doctors in some private hospitals had diagnosed the condition as proximal humerus avascular necrosis and said the treatment would cost him ₹3-4 lakh. However, the patient could not afford it. He sought treatment in BIMS. The doctors decided to conduct the surgery under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ARK) scheme.

BIMS director Ashok Kumar Shetty, Medical Superintendent Eranna Palled, District Surgeon Vithala Shinde and medical officer Saroj Thigadi congratulated the team.

