Doctors at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences conduct complex surgery

Orthopaedic surgeons in BIMS Hospital conducted a complex surgical operation to cure a person of proximal humerus avascular necrosis, also referred to as bone death caused by non-circulation of blood. A team, led by Santosh Mared, Arun Dangi, Prakash Wali and M.N. Patil, performed the surgery.

A 38-year-old male patient had got admitted for severe pain. He had suffering from pain after a surgery to correct a broken bone in his hand. Doctors in some private hospitals had diagnosed the condition as proximal humerus avascular necrosis and said the treatment would cost him ₹3-4 lakh. However, the patient could not afford it. He sought treatment in BIMS. The doctors decided to conduct the surgery under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ARK) scheme.

BIMS director Ashok Kumar Shetty, Medical Superintendent Eranna Palled, District Surgeon Vithala Shinde and medical officer Saroj Thigadi congratulated the team.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.