Raghvendra Prahlad Desai emerges the ‘Golden Boy’ with 16 gold medals

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari and Chancellor of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara (SDM) University Veerendra Heggade has said that doctors are the real warriors who have sacrificed their family life to work round-the-clock to serve COVID-19 patients.

He was addressing young graduates of SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital at the 12th Graduation Day at Sattur near Dharwad on Tuesday through a video link.

Mr. Heggade urged the graduating doctors to treat patients with warmth and humility and elaborated on how a doctor’s approach influenced a patient’s health.

Referring to advancements in the healthcare sector, he told the graduating doctors to indulge themselves in research and development activities and take the field of medicine to newer heights by developing innovative techniques and treatments.

Mr. Heggade said that being content in life is very important and it can be achieved only with rendering yeoman service to society. “Medical sciences is the only profession wherein doctors can serve the needy till their last breath. Through sheer dedication and commitment, young doctors should pledge themselves to building a healthy society,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor of SDM University Niranjan Kumar briefed about the progress and achievements of the medical college and also the various community activities planned by it. Principal of the college Ratnamala Desai and others were present.

Gold medals

At the graduation ceremony, Raghavendra Prahlad Desai emerged as the “Golden Boy” by bagging 16 gold medals. A resident of Nuggikeri in Dharwad, he said that he was inspired by a doctor Vivek Javali who saved his grandmother suffering from heart ailment, to choose the medical profession.