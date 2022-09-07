Doctorates presented to five eminent personalities

The eminent personalities who were conferred the honorary doctorates during the third and fourth convocation of Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Five eminent personalities, two senior scientists, two social activists and a religious head, were conferred with honorary doctorate during the third and fourth convocation of Sharnbasva University here on Wednesday.

They are Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister, leading space scientist and former chairman of the Space Commission and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Satheesh Reddy, social activist and chairperson of the Karnataka Janapada Academy Manjamma Jogathi, Sri Sharanabasavalinga Shivayogi Swamiji of the Shivayogi Ashram at Solapur in Maharashtra and Harihar in Karnataka and, posthumously, the former president of the Hyderabad Karnataka Education society Sri Basavarajappa Appa (Nandini Nisty, daughter of Sri Basavarajappa Appa accepted the honour on behalf of the family) and Dean of the Faculty of Languages S.G. Dollegoudar was conferred the D.Litt.

Meritorious students from the university including Kirankumar Lokapur and Sudha (third convocation) and Sunita Reddy and S.Y. Kashibai (fourth convocation) were given away gold medals and cash awards. Apart from this, 24 gold medals were given away to students who have secured top ranks during the third convocation and 27 gold medals and 104 cash prizes were given away to students scoring top ranks in their respective courses during the fourth convocation.

Chairperson of Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha and Member of the Board of Governors Matoshree Dakshayini Avvaji, who presided over the function on behalf of Chancellor Dr Sharnbaswappa Appa, congratulated the eminent personalities who were conferred the honorary doctorates and D.Litt. She recalled the samsthan’s contribution to the development of educational infrastructure in the region and its efforts in sconverting the region into a major educational hub.