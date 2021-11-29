Doctor taken into custody for bid to assault constable

The Chikkodi police took into custody a doctor from Maharashtra who allegedly tried to assault a constable on duty at the Kuganoli checkpost on the border on Sunday.

The district administration has increased vigil at the checkpost after a new variant of the COVID-19 virus was detected in some countries.

Swamy Nandimath, a doctor from Kolhapur, was proceeding to Chikkodi by car and he was stopped at the Kuganoli checkpost. The police said he refused to show his RT-PCR negative report and began arguing. The doctor insisted that he was vaccinated and was not violating any rule, and that he should not be stopped. During the verbal duel, he allegedly tried to assault a police constable.

There was a RAT centre at the checkpost. If the doctor did not have a certificate, he could have taken a test on the spot. But he picked a quarrel and insulted officers. He was taken into custody, an officer at the checkpost said.