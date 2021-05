Belagavi

24 May 2021 13:49 IST

Mahesh Patil, 37, a doctor from Belgaum Children’s Hospital, died in Belagavi on Monday. He was 37.

He is the first doctor on duty to succumb to COVID-19 in the second wave, doctors say.

His mother Sumitrabai Patil had died a few days ago. He leaves behind his wife and an infant son.