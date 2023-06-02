ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor reports to duty in an ‘inebriated’ state: DHO submits report

June 02, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

Blood test was not conducted to check if the doctor had consumed alcohol

The Hindu Bureau

Chickmagaluru District Health Officer Dr. S.N. Umesh submitted his report to the department regarding allegations against a gynecologist reporting to work in an inebriated state. However, the department has not conducted the required medical test to verify if he had consumed alcohol.

Dr. Balakrishna, who was deputed to conduct laparoscopic tubectomy camp at Kalasa government hospital on Wednesday, May 31, allegedly reported to duty in inebriated state. The staff maintained that he developed some health complications. However, the patients and their relatives complained to the senior officers that he was under the influence of alcohol and hence, he could not do surgeries scheduled for the day. Eventually, the camp was cancelled.

Dr. Umesh said that he submitted a report to the Commissioner of the Health and Family Welfare Department based on the statements given by the staff and the public. “There is no conclusive report to suggest that he was under the influence of alcohol, as blood test was not conducted. I have reported what I could gather from the staff and patients. The department will take further action,” he told the press persons.

