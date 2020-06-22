Doctor refused admission in private hospitals

Bengaluru

22 June 2020 23:21 IST

A 32-year-old cardiologist from Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, who tested positive for COVID-19, was reportedly refused admission by many private facilities.

Tested on June 21

He went from one private hospital to another seeking treatment, but in vain. The doctor got his test results on June 21.

Confirming this to The Hindu, C.N. Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, said the patient was finally admitted in the cardiac rehabilitation centre of Jayadeva, which is located in a separate building on the hospital campus. However, Jayadeva is not a COVID-19 hospital. But considering the situation of the patient, he was given admission.

Advertising

Advertising

Several staff from the hospital have also been quarantined.

Shortage of beds

Bengaluru is facing a shortage of beds in government facilities, and the government is looking at roping in more private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.