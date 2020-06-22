Doctor refused admission in private hospitals

A 32-year-old cardiologist from Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, who tested positive for COVID-19, was reportedly refused admission by many private facilities.
Tested on June 21
He went from one private hospital to another seeking treatment, but in vain. The doctor got his test results on June 21.
Confirming this to The Hindu, C.N. Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, said the patient was finally admitted in the cardiac rehabilitation centre of Jayadeva, which is located in a separate building on the hospital campus. However, Jayadeva is not a COVID-19 hospital. But considering the situation of the patient, he was given admission.
Several staff from the hospital have also been quarantined.
Shortage of beds
Bengaluru is facing a shortage of beds in government facilities, and the government is looking at roping in more private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath