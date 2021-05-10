Doctor, nurse assaulted; IMA threatens stir

Belagavi

10 May 2021 18:24 IST

A doctor and a nurse were injured when some local residents assaulted staff members of the Mai hospital in Shahapur in the old city on Sunday night.

The crowd was agitated after learning that the hospital was trying to set aside half the beds for COVID patients, following government orders.

It argued with the doctors that this could lead to spread of infections and reduce the beds for non-COVID patients. When the doctors said they were only acting as per government orders, the crowd assaulted them, the hospital said in a police complaint.

Members of Indian Medical Association have threatened to close down all clinics and private hospitals if the city police did not arrest the offenders immediately. Some IMA office-bearers met Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath on Monday and sought protection to doctors working in private COVID hospitals.