Doctor loses ₹50,000 to cyber fraud

November 28, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 26-year-old doctor of a private hospital lost ₹50,000 after a cyber fraud hacked into the Instagram account of her senior and uploaded a link on bitcoin trade investment.

Based on the complaint, the Ashoknagar police registered a case under the IT Act on Monday and are trying to track down the accused.

In a complaint, the doctor said her senior doctor had uploaded a link about bitcoin trade, and curious about the investment, she followed the link and invested ₹20,000. Soon after, she received a message to invest ₹30,000 to get good returns.

She messaged her senior, who asked her to invest as there was no risk. Following the advice, she invested ₹30,000 more. When she started getting messages to invest ₹50,000 more, she suspected something fishy and called her senior for confirmation. To her shock, she came to know that the Instagram account had been hacked.

The police said that the money had been transferred automatically to multiple accounts. “We have blocked some accounts and are trying to track down the accused,” a police officer said.

The police advised people to confirm multiple times before taking steps on messages they receive from known sources.