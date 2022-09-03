Doctor Gururaj Hebbar passes away

Special Correspondent Hassan
September 03, 2022 21:01 IST

Dr. Gururaj Hebbar, doctor and philanthropist, died in Hassan on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Gururaj Hebbar, noted doctor and philanthropist of Hassan, passed away in Hassan on Saturday. He was 72. For the last few days, he had been under treatment for age-related ailments. He is survived by two daughters.

Dr. Hebbar, who founded Ramakrishna Nursing Home in the city, has been known as a pro-poor doctor. He was actively involved in setting up Sanjeevini Cooperative Hospital, and Kamadhenu Old Age Home among other organisations that served poor people. The State government honoured him with Rajyotsava award in 2014 recognising his service. His friends and associated felicitated him at a function in Hassan on August 19. It was the last public programme he attended.

His mortal remains would be kept for public viewing at Sanjeevini Hospital on Shankar Mutt Road on Sunday. Later, as per his wish, his body would be donated to Mysuru Medical College in Mysuru, where he studied, said family sources.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda mourned his death. In his condolence message, Mr. Gowda said Dr. Hebbar served society in innumerable ways. His contribution to the field of cooperation was highly commendable. As a doctor, he served the poor for free and responded to the needs of aged and orphans.

Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna and MLA Preetham Gowda are among others who mourned his death.

