Doctor booked for giving wrong treatment for woman

Kumaraswamy Layout police have booked a doctor and staff nurse of a private hospital for allegedly giving the wrong treatment and misbehaving with a woman patient in an inebriated state.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police registered a non-cognizable report and submitted the same to the medical board for further investigation.

The incident happened on November 3 when the victim, who was suffering from a fever, had gone to the hospital for consultation. The accused doctor, identified as Pradeep, administered an injection and later, on the pretext of conducting a test, allegedly misbehaved with her and injected her a few more times, the complaint noted.

The relatives who accompanied the victim confronted the doctor only to find him under the influence of alcohol. Sensing trouble, the accused escaped from the hospital, the complaint noted.

Mr. Lokesh B. Jagalasar, DCP (South Division), said, “Necessary action would be taken based on the medical board’s report.”

