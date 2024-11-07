 />
Doctor gives wrong treatment and misbehaves with woman patient, booked

Published - November 07, 2024 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Kumaraswamy Layout police have booked a doctor and staff nurse of a private hospital for allegedly giving wrong treatment and misbehaving with a woman patient in an inebriated state.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police registered a non-cognizable report and submitted the same to the medical board for further investigation.

The incident happened on November 3 when the victim, who was suffering from fever, had gone to the hospital for consultaion. The accused doctor, identified as Pradeep, administered an injection and later on the pretext of conducting a test allegedly misbehaved with her and injected her few more times, the complaint noted.

The relatives, who accompanied the victim, confronted the doctor only to find him under the influence of alcohol. Sensing trouble, the accused escaped from the hospital, the complaint noted.

Mr. Lokesh B. Jagalasar, DCP (South Division), said, “Necessary action would be taken based on the medical board’s report.”

