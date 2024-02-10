Doctor gets the sack for pre-wedding shoot in OT

February 10, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State Health Department on Friday dismissed a doctor from service for holding a pre-wedding shoot with his fiancee in the operation theatre of a government hospital.

The incident took place on February 7 at the Bharamasagara Community Health Centre in Chitradurga district, and the doctor has been identified as Abhishek D.R., an intensivist appointed on contract under the National Health Mission (NHM).

In a video that was in circulation, the doctor is conducting a mock surgery on a dummy patient while the fiancee pretends to help him with surgical tools.

While the district officials maintained that the shoot was done in an unused operation theatre, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao ordered the doctor’s dismissal.

The shoot was done in the operation theatre without permission from hospital authorities.

“Government hospitals are for providing healthcare to the public and not for personal work. I cannot tolerate such indiscipline from doctors,” he said, announcing the dismissal.

Another incident

In another incident in Gadag, a group of medical students at the Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences danced to the tune of Kannada and Hindi film songs on the premises of the teaching hospital.

Hospital authorities said action had been initiated against the group of 15 house surgeons.

