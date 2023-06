June 19, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Belagavi

A 45-year-old doctor from a government primary health centre was found dead in his farm near Ron town in Gadag district on Sunday.

Kumaraswamy Baradurmath was absconding for a few days. The police suspected that he could have ended his life as he was upset with a chronic illness.

A case has been registered.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

