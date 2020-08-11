Doctor, engineer dreams for them

Some of the second State toppers in the SSLC examination from Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi want to take up varied professions like research, engineering and medical.

They, two from Dakshina Kannada and one each from Udupi and Uttara Kannada schools, scored 624 marks. Of them two want to become doctors, one is interested in research and another aspires to become a computer engineer.

Aniruddh Suresh Guttikar from Prashanthi English Medium High School, Siddapura, Uttara Kannada, wants to become a computer engineer and join an IIT. He said that he used to study daily for about one or two hours at home in addition to listening to the classroom teachings.

His father Suresh Guttikar is a professor of Economics and also vice-principal at MGC College, Siddapura and mother Kanchana Kamath is a mathematics teacher at Government High School, Kangod in Uttara Kannada.

Sumukha Subrahmanya Shetty from Sri Sathya Sai Loka Seva High School, Alike, Dakshina Kannada, said that he will either study computer science or physics. “I want to do research in either of these,” he said.

Sumukha said that due to COVID-19 restrictions, he wrote the examination at Thirthahalli where his father Subrahmanya Shetty manages a hotel. His mother Rashmi is a teacher at Malnad High School in Bejjavalli.

Nidhi Rao from Canara High School, Dongarakery, Mangaluru, said that she wants to become a doctor. She too concentrated more on daily studies. Her father Jayachandra B. V. works with SBI and mother Swapna J. works with Canara Bank.

Surabhi S. Shetty from Sandeepana English Medium High School, Kirimanjeshwara, Byndoor, Udupi district, said that she wants to get into the medical profession. Her father Suresh Shetty is a businessman and mother Seema Shetty is a homemaker.