Doctor couple assaulted, hospitalised

Senior radiologist Keshav Raichurkar and his wife Krishnakumari, who were seriously injured in a brutal assault on them at their residence on Thursday night, are recovering at a private hospital in Mysuru.

An unidentified assailant, wearing a mask and a helmet, entered their house in Vijaynagar 2nd Stage on Thursday night and physically assaulted the elderly doctor couple and took away valuables from the house.

Dr. Raichurkar and Dr. Krishnakumari, who run the Excel Prime Diagnostic Centre in Saraswathipuram, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. While Dr. Krishnakumari had been shifted from the ICU to the ward, Dr. Raichurkar is still in the ICU, according to sources close to the family.

The city police has constituted a special team to trace the assailant, who had left Dr. Krishnakumari seriously injured in the head and Dr. Raichurkar profusely bleeding from the stab injuries.