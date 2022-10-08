Doctor booked for allegedly molesting patient

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 08, 2022 21:09 IST

The Chandra Layout police have registered a case against a city-based doctor for allegedly sexually harassing a 19-year-old patient who had visited his clinic for consultation on Saturday.

The victim, a student had a stomach ache, and visited the clinic at Arundathi Nagar along with her grandmother for a consultation.

The accused Dr. Ubedulla on the pretext of administrating IV treatment sexually harassed her and threatened her with dire consequences if she discussed the matter with anyone.

The incident came to light when the victim returned home and her condition aggravated following which her parents asked her to visit the doctor again. The victim refused to go to the doctor and after repeated requests narrated her ordeal. Enraged, the family members barged into the clinic and ransacked the premises. However, the doctor managed to escape.

The police have registered a case and are trying to track down the accused.

