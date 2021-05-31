Doctor assaulted

Four people assaulted a paediatrician while he was returning home from his clinic near the Fire Station in Tarikere on Monday. Dr. Deepak (50), who suffered serious injuries in the attack, has been admitted to a hospital in Shivamogga.

According to the police, Dr. Deepak was returning home on his bicycle when the four stopped him and assaulted him. The reason for the attack is not yet known. The accused are yet to be identified. Tarikere Police have registered a case. The doctor’s condition is said to be critical.