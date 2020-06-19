Do yoga at home this year: AYUSH

DHARWAD

19 June 2020 22:33 IST

The Department of AYUSH has called upon the people to practise yoga indoors on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21.

The officials said that unlike every year, wherein camps and mass yoga programmes were being held in every district on June 21, this year there would be no such events. The theme this year is “Yoga at home, yoga with family”.

The yoga programme will be telecast live on DD News, DD Bharati, DD India, and DD Sports from 6.15 a.m. till 8:00 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be addressing the public on the occasion, they said

