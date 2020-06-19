Karnataka

Do yoga at home this year: AYUSH

The Department of AYUSH has called upon the people to practise yoga indoors on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21.

The officials said that unlike every year, wherein camps and mass yoga programmes were being held in every district on June 21, this year there would be no such events. The theme this year is “Yoga at home, yoga with family”.

The yoga programme will be telecast live on DD News, DD Bharati, DD India, and DD Sports from 6.15 a.m. till 8:00 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be addressing the public on the occasion, they said

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2020 10:35:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/do-yoga-at-home-this-year-ayush/article31872780.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY