Do not try to dislodge elected governments, writer advises politicians during Dasara inauguration

Noted writer and scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah, who inaugurated the Dasara festivities on Thursday atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru, advised politicians against attempting to dislodge elected governments.

“I pray to Goddess Chamundeshwari to save people from thoughts of toppling elected governments and to safeguard democratically elected governments. It is easy to demolish but tough to build anything. Frequent elections (in case a government falls) are a burden on the common people,” he observed, obliquely referring to the recent political developments in Karnataka and constant verbal duels among leaders from the ruling and Opposition parties.

‘Defeated party should wait’

He further said that it was not possible for any one particular party to remain in power forever. “The defeated party needs five years to come back to power, winning over the hearts of the people,” the writer said.

Mr. Nagarajaiah also said he had prayed to the goddess to put an end to the ongoing war in West Asia and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as the hostilities were causing the death of hundreds of innocent people. Terming unemployment a national issue, the writer said unemployment needs to be addressed on priority as the youth are crestfallen over not getting jobs. The Centre must take steps to address the matter, he pleaded.

Mr. Nagarajaiah, in his inaugural address, said Dasara is a “people’s festival” and its inauguration by the commoners confirms the thinking that people are supreme in a democracy, and it also upholds the pro-people belief. “I have inaugurated the sacred festival on behalf of the people with utmost humility,” he said.

Celebrated by all

While some festivals are confined to particular religions, Dasara is celebrated by everyone. If some festivals are limited to one or two days, Dasara is celebrated for 10 days with the Mysuru kings observing the festivities with devotion and the tradition has continued, he explained.

Mr. Nagarajaiah inaugurated the 10-day ‘Nada Habba’ in a traditional way by lighting a lamp and showering flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed in a flower-bedecked silver chariot on the Chamundeshwari temple premises. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and their Cabinet colleagues H.C. Mahadevappa, K. Venkatesh, K.H. Muniyappa, H.K. Patil and Shivaraj Tangadagi, MLAs G.T. Deve Gowda and Tanveer Sait were among those who participated in the inaugural event.

Later, Mr. Siddaramaiah said Mr. Nagarajaiah’s emphasis on strengthening democracy was timely and appreciated the writer’s speech where he disapproved of efforts to overthrow elected governments through undemocratic means, calling them “anti-democratic actions”.

Mr. Siddaramaiah praised Mr. Nagarajaiah for his contributions to Kannada literature and called him an outstanding writer. “His selection for the inauguration of Dasara was fitting and well-deserved,” he said.

