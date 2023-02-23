ADVERTISEMENT

Do not talk of city being ‘in a mess’ and dent its image: CM

February 23, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Denying accusations that Bengaluru is in a mess due to unscientific waste disposal, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said “Bengaluru is not in a mess and we will ensure that it does not happen.”

Responding to Congress member P.R. Ramesh, who raised the issue of garbage disposal transfer stations not being set up even after four years in the city, the Chief Minister said payments to contractors will be stopped if they violate the garbage contract tender conditions.

“We have clearly mentioned that the credit line and security amount is being taken as per tender conditions. They have to strictly follow the conditions,” Mr. Bommai said.

When Mr. Ramesh said Bengaluru is “in a mess”, Mr. Bommai said: “Do not make such a statement and dent the image of Bengaluru. There may be some pockets with garbage accumulation but it is wrong to say that the entire city is in a mess.”

Land acquisition

Responding to another question by JD(S) member Marithibbe Gowda, Mr. Bommai said the State government will initiate appropriate measures to protect government properties and prevent misuse. 

On the connivance of BDA officials in illegally reselling government land to private persons after it is officially allotted to beneficiaries, he said stringent action will be initiated against them.

“We are also aware that there are several problems in layout formation after land acquisition due to legal issues. We will initiate measures to ensure no legal issues crop up after land acquisition,” he added.

CONNECT WITH US