Do not take COVID-19 lightly, says Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has said that the people infected with COVID-19 have been experiencing social boycott and the disease can be contained only by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and using sanitisers.

Persons infected by the virus have been facing boycott from friends and relatives during the 10-day hospital stay and 14-day quarantine, said Mr. Siddaramaiah, who had himself tested positive and has since recovered.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on the obituary reference moved by Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, the Congress leader said, “COVID-19 is a dangerous disease and many leaders have succumbed to it.” He appealed to all members to take precautionary measures during this time.

Araga Jnanendra of the BJP said that many Accredited Social Health Activists and anganwadi workers had succumbed to COVID-19 while discharging services for the public. He urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to provide financial support to the families of COVID-19 victims.

Deaths condoled

Earlier, Mr. Yediyurappa and other members of the House condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee, Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti, former Union Minister M.V. Rajasekharan, former Ministers Raja Madangopal Naik and G. Ramakrishna, former MP Raja Rangappa Naik, former MLAs Winnifred Fernandes, C. Guruswamy, and M.J. Appaji Gowda, seer Kesavananda Bharati Swami, writer K.S. Nissar Ahmed, artiste Shyamala G. Bhave, Indian vocalist Pandit Jasraj, Yakshagana artiste Hostota Gajanana Bhat, and the 20 soldiers who were killed in Galwan valley during a skirmish with Chinese troops.