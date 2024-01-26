ADVERTISEMENT

Do not restrict Sangolli Rayanna to one caste, says Karnataka Chief Minister

January 26, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A patriot and a freedom fighter like Sangolli Rayanna, who was killed by the British for rebelling against them, is revered for his patriotism and not because he belongs to a community, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging people not to confine such heroes to one community.

He was speaking after paying his tributes to Rayanna on his death anniversary programme in Bengaluru on Friday.

“We have recommended to the Union government to name Hubballi Airport after Rayanna. The Kempegowda Development Authority was established by us. We also recommended the name Kempegowda for Bangalore International Airport. Institutions are named after great people to inspire others,” he said.

He cautioned against people who wish that “there should be no Constitution, inequality should continue, and those who want to sit idle and live on someone else’s hard work, and are still trying to change our Constitution.”

