GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Do not restrict Sangolli Rayanna to one caste, says Karnataka Chief Minister

January 26, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A patriot and a freedom fighter like Sangolli Rayanna, who was killed by the British for rebelling against them, is revered for his patriotism and not because he belongs to a community, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging people not to confine such heroes to one community.

He was speaking after paying his tributes to Rayanna on his death anniversary programme in Bengaluru on Friday.

“We have recommended to the Union government to name Hubballi Airport after Rayanna. The Kempegowda Development Authority was established by us. We also recommended the name Kempegowda for Bangalore International Airport. Institutions are named after great people to inspire others,” he said.

He cautioned against people who wish that “there should be no Constitution, inequality should continue, and those who want to sit idle and live on someone else’s hard work, and are still trying to change our Constitution.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.