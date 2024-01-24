ADVERTISEMENT

Do not present State Budget on day of polling for Council, BJP tells govt.

January 24, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition BJP has appealed to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to direct the State government to put off the date of presentation of State Budget as it coincides with the byelection to the Legislative Council.

A delegation of BJP leaders comprising former Ministers Ashwath Narayan, V. Sunil Kumar, Byrathi Basavaraj, H. Halappa and Munirathna, petitioned the Governor in this regard Wednesday. In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, they said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had indicated to media that the State Budget would be presented on February 16. However, the byelection to the Legislative Council from Teachers’ constituency too had been scheduled on the same day, they pointed out.

They said presenting Budget on the day of polling for the Council polls would amount to breach of model code of conduct as the opportunity could be misused to lure voters. The BJP delegation appealed to the Governor to direct the Chief Minister to put off the presentation of the Budget.

Meanwhile, addressing party leaders after including retired KAS officer R. Rudraiah into the party fold, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that South India would throw up “surprise results” in Lok Sabha polls this time by electing maximum number of BJP MPs. Maintaining that the mood of the people was in favour of giving one more term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that BJP would surpass its previous best in Karnataka.

