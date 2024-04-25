GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Do not precipitate FIR registered against Shivakumar, HC tells police

April 25, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday directed the police not to precipitate the complaint registered against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for allegedly inducing, indirectly threatening and blackmailing the voters of a residential apartment complex during campaigning in Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituency, from where his brother D.K. Suresh is contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the interim order on the petition filed by Mr. Shivakumar, which will be in operation till the next date of hearing on the petition.

It was alleged in the complaint, lodged by the Flying Squad Officer of the Election Commission of India, that Mr. Shivakumar had threatened the voters of the apartment complex with consequence if they did not vote for the Congress candidate.

Denying the allegations, Mr. Shivakumar had claimed that he had only assured the residents that their demand for Cauvery water supply and a civic amenity site would be considered if the candidate of the Congress returns in the election.

Though the court granted interim protection to Mr. Shivakumar, it asked his advocate to advise him properly on use of language during the campaign.

