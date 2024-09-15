Do not politicse BJP MLA Muniratna’s arrest, says D.K. Suresh

Asking the Opposition not to politicise the issue of former Minister Muniratna’s arrest on charges of caste abuse and criminal intimidation, former Member of Parliament (MP) D.K. Suresh on Sunday (September 15, 2024) denied that the arrest was a result of hate politics.

“None of us had tutored Mr. Muniratna to use abusive language and seek commission. No one can tolerate the language used by women. We cannot tolerate statements that incite violence between castes and look down upon communities,” Mr. Suresh told reporters in Bengaluru.

“Though the incident is like an open book, some Opposition leaders are trying to give a political colour to the incident,” he added.

Responding to the statement of Leader of Opposition R. Ashok, who accused that the former Minister has been arrested to take political revenge, Mr. Suresh said: “What is the relationship between politics and hate? No one had asked him to abuse. We got to know about the incident only after the complaint was filed. Police have now arrested Mr. Muniratna and rest of the details will be known after investigation.”

When his response was sought to the accusation by Mr. Muniratna that Mr. Suresh was behind his arrest, the former MP from Bengaluru Rural and brother of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said, “As you have seen, I am not taking part in anything. I do not even know the issue, and I do not even want to know. I have respected the decision of the people (voter), and I am helping people in whatever I can. I have kept away from political leaders. We cannot indulge in politics every day.”

