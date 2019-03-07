Do not miss voting, Hassan youth told

Deputy Commissioner Akram Pasha appealed to the youth not to miss voting in the Lok Sabha polls. Hassan Lok Sabha constituency should record the highest voter turnout, he said addressing college students here on Wednesday. He was speaking to students who participated in a jatha organised by the District Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) committee to spread awareness on voting in the city.

Hundreds of students from different colleges took out the jatha on the main streets of the city and assembled at Malnad College of Engineering.

Mr. Pasha also appealed to the youths who have attained the age of 18 years as on January 1, 2019, to register their name in the electoral roll.

SP A.N. Prakash Gowda and ZP CEO K.N. Vijayaprakash were present.