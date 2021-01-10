Do not insult country and its scientists, Congress advised

Belagavi

10 January 2021 20:01 IST

Congress leaders should not insult India in their hurried attempt to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They should desist from criticising scientists who have worked for developing indigenous vaccines against COVID-19, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Hubballi on Sunday.

He was speaking to journalists after inaugurating a refreshment room in the Sri Siddharoodh Swami Hubballi Railway Station.

He said that the two vaccines developed by private Indian companies have come after research, development and strictly regulated trials. ICMR and the Union Ministry have certified that they are absolutely safe. Congress leaders who are asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to take the vaccine before asking their countrymen to take it are only misleading the people. The critics should desist from insulting the country and its scientists, he said.

Union Budget

Mr. Joshi, who is the Minister for Parliamentary affairs, said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present the Union Budget on February 1. Parliament session would be held from January 20 to February 15 where various issues would be discussed, he said. The State government has sent its priority list to the Union Finance Ministry already and “we hope that our demands would be addressed in the Union Budget,” he said.

General Manager, South Western Railway, Ajay Kumar Singh, said that the IRCTC refreshment room prepared both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

“Exclusive dining areas are available for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. Take-away counters are also set up. The hygienically prepared food here will also be sold on all platforms during train arrival to cater to the food requirement of on-board passengers. It will supply meals and other items for use and distribution by pantry cars for train-side vending. Food items of both North Indian and South Indian cuisines are made available here. Besides that, Janata Khana is also available. The rate chart is displayed and for all sales, bills will be given. The option of digital payment is also available. COVID-19 protocol will be followed strictly,” he said.