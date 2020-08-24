Do not impose restrictions on movement, MHA tells States

The Union Home Secretary has written to all the States asking them to desist from imposing any restrictions on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons as well as goods and services.

In a letter on August 22 to the Chief Secretaries of all the States, the Union Home Secretary has said that it had come to the notice of the Centre that local-level restrictions on such movements were being imposed by various States and districts.

Such restrictions are creating problems in inter-State movement of goods and services and impacting the supply chain, resulting in disruption of economic activities and employment, he said.

Such restrictions imposed either by the State government or district administration would amount to violation of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005, he said.