Do not ignore death threats to writers: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the State government not to take lightly the death threat letters that several progressive writers in Karnataka have been receiving.

Referring to letters received by Kum. Veerabhadrappa, Banjagere Jayaprakash, and others, he said, “Those who are fighting to save democratic and constitutional values will have to many times speak up against the ruling dispensation. Elements who cannot tolerate it are threatening the writers. I too have received threats. Many people have shown heinous tendencies in response to my social media posts also,” he said.

He said that though many of these cases were brought to the attention of the police, FIRs were not filed. The Hindu on Monday reported that at least 19 death threat letters were received by writers since April this year in various places across Karnataka.