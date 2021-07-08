Do not hold odd semester exams, university urged

HUBBALLI

08 July 2021

Protesting against Karnatak University’s decision to hold odd semester examinations, members of All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) staged a demonstration in Dharwad on Thursday.

Staging the demonstration in front of the administrative block of the university, the protestors urged the university not to hold examinations and ask students to pay examination fees till the State government took a decision on the issue.

Addressing the protestors, secretary of Dharwad district unit of AIDSO Ranajit Dhoopad said that Karnatak University had announced that it will hold examinations of two semesters in a span of one-and-a-half months and it has already received examination fees for the previous semester from students.

“Although the State government is yet to a take a decision on holding examinations of odd semesters, the university has released the timetable of the examination and is now asking students to pay examination fee for odd semester, which is nothing but a move that goes against the interests of students,” he said.

The protestors not only urged the university authorities not to hold examinations but also demanded that offline classes should not be conducted unless students received both the doses of their vaccine.

Several students, led by other AIDSO office-bearers, including Shashikala Meti and Arun, and others led the protest. The protestors, subsequently, submitted a memorandum in this regard to the registrar of the university.